UK insurer Direct Line's 1st-qtr profit rises

May 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain’s biggest car insurer, reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit but said the UK personal lines market is expected to remain competitive in 2013, particularly in motor insurance.

The insurer, which was spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in October, said it would continue to target underwriting profitability at the expense of volume.

Pretax profit rose to 94.3 million pounds ($146.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 64.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Direct Line, which also offers home, travel and pet insurance, said gross written premium fell 4.5 percent to 1 billion pounds, with a fall in motor insurance partially offset by growth in its international business.