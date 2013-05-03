FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK insurer Direct Line's 1st-qtr profit rises
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

UK insurer Direct Line's 1st-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain’s biggest car insurer, reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit but said the UK personal lines market is expected to remain competitive in 2013, particularly in motor insurance.

The insurer, which was spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in October, said it would continue to target underwriting profitability at the expense of volume.

Pretax profit rose to 94.3 million pounds ($146.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 64.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Direct Line, which also offers home, travel and pet insurance, said gross written premium fell 4.5 percent to 1 billion pounds, with a fall in motor insurance partially offset by growth in its international business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.