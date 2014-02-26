FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Direct Line's profit rises on fewer home insurance claims
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Direct Line's profit rises on fewer home insurance claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Direct Line Insurance Group reported a rise in full-year profit as it recorded fewer claims in its home insurance unit and tapped into reserve releases to counter a slide in car insurance premiums.

The insurer, spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in the wake of the financial crisis, said it aimed to achieve a combined operating ratio (COR) of between 95 percent and 97 percent in 2014. A COR below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Pretax profit increased about 70 percent to 312.8 million pounds ($521.83 million) in the year ended Dec. 31. Fourth-quarter pretax profit rose 51 percent to 90.9 million pounds, despite an unusually strong spate of storms that inundated chunks of Britain during the period.

Net earned premiums fell 5 percent to 3.52 billion pounds.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Privilege and the Green Flag roadside recovery service, said it would pay a final dividend of 8.4 pence per share, 5 percent higher than last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.