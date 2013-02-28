FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Direct Line FY profit up 9.3 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Direct Line FY profit up 9.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * 9.3% increase in operating profit from ongoing operations to £461.2 million * Return on tangible equity3 of 11.5% * Final dividend of 8 pence per share, * From 2013, aim to raise the dividend annually in real terms * Increase in operating profit of 9.3% to £461.2 million, company consensus 454

million * Combined operating ratio of 99.2%, an improvement of 2.6 percentage points * We aim to deliver a 98% combined operating ratio in 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.