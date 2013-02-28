BRIEF-Insurer Direct Line FY profit up 9.3 pct

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * 9.3% increase in operating profit from ongoing operations to £461.2 million * Return on tangible equity3 of 11.5% * Final dividend of 8 pence per share, * From 2013, aim to raise the dividend annually in real terms * Increase in operating profit of 9.3% to £461.2 million, company consensus 454

million * Combined operating ratio of 99.2%, an improvement of 2.6 percentage points * We aim to deliver a 98% combined operating ratio in 2013