August 2, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Line first-half pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX

208.8 MLN STG * direct line insurance group plc - gross written premium for

ongoing operations 4.0% lower for the first half of 2013 * direct line insurance -interim dividend per share of 4.2 p

representing growth of 5.0% pro forma 2012 interim dividend5 * direct line insurance group plc - uk motor and home markets

remain highly competitive * pdirect line insurance group plc - group is on track to meet its

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
