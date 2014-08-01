FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance H1 pretax profit 225.1 mln pounds
August 1, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance H1 pretax profit 225.1 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 225.1 million stg

* Interim dividend 14.4 pence per share

* Operating profit from ongoing operations 1 of £249.1 million for first half of 2014, down 13.1%

* Reiterate 2014 aim to achieve a combined operating ratio in range of 95% to 97% for ongoing operations, assuming a normal level of weather claims

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 decreased by 5.1% in first half of 2014

* H1 total group profit before tax of £225.1 million up 7.8% (first half 2013: £208.8 million)

* Combined operating ratio for ongoing operations 1 of 96.6% for first half of 2014, an increase of 2.0 percentage points

* Interim dividend per share of 4.4 pence representing growth of 4.8% over 2013 interim dividend, and a special interim dividend per share of 10.0 pence

* On track to achieve total cost base 4 target of approximately £1,000 million in 2014 with 5.4% reduction in first half of 2014 to £496.0 million

* H1 net earned premium 1,674.4 million pounds

* Strategic review of international, with potential disposal being explored Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

