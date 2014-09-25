FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Direct Line to sell international division to Spain's Mapfre
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Line to sell international division to Spain's Mapfre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Sale of international and return of capital

* Announces that it has reached a binding agreement with mapfre, s.a. (“mapfre”) for sale of group’s international division

* Sale concludes strategic review initiated earlier in 2014.

* Total cash sale proceeds of eur 550.0 million

* Expected that substantially all of net proceeds will be returned to shareholders

* Group is expecting to recognise a pre-tax gain on disposal of approximately £160 million

* Transaction is conditional on approvals of relevant regulatory authorities which are expected to take approximately three to four months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.