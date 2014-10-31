FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurer Direct Line says on track for 2014 financial targets
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Direct Line says on track for 2014 financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 5 pct lower for first nine months of 2014 compared with same period of 2013, reflecting lower gross written premium in motor and home

* Expects combined operating ratio for ongoing operations to be within range of 95 pct to 97 pct including benefit of significant reserve releases

* Motor current-year loss ratio in second half of year is expected to be similar to first half of 2014

* “On track to deliver our 2014 financial targets” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
