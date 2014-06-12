FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel to examine AT&T plan to buy DirectTV
June 12, 2014

U.S. Senate panel to examine AT&T plan to buy DirectTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel will hold a hearing on June 24 to examine the proposed purchase by AT&T of DirectTV, the committee said on Thursday.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. cellular operator, said in May it planned to buy the largest U.S. satellite TV provider for $48.5 billion.

In a regulatory filing this week, AT&T said it needed DirectTV's customer base to give it economy of scale. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
