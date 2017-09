Aug 26 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, has reached a tentative deal with antitrust regulators to pave the way for it to buy DirecTV, the New York Post reported, citing unspecified sources.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to unspecified conditions from the Justice Department for the deal, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1BXpdhr) (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)