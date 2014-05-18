FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T agrees to buy DirecTV in $48.5 bln cash and stock deal
May 18, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T agrees to buy DirecTV in $48.5 bln cash and stock deal

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to sell itself to AT&T for $48.5 billion in the second mega-deal to shake-up the U.S. television landscape this year.

The deal with Dallas,-based AT&T, which has some TV and broadband services, is the latest in a string of big takeovers the wireless operator has considered. Those include an abortive bid for T-Mobile USA in 2011, as well as a potential takeover of Vodafone Plc, which receded as a possibility after Comcast Corp surprised the industry this year with a $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable Inc.

AT&T said it was offering $95 per DirecTV share in a combination of stock and cash, with the cash portion financed by cash, asset sales, financing already lined up and other “opportunistic debt market transactions.”

The transaction has a total value of $67.1 billion, including DirecTV’s net debt.

Reporting By Mike Stone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
