AT&T to strike deal with DirecTV in as soon as two weeks - WSJ

May 12 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc is expected to strike a deal with DirecTV in as early as two weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

The mobile services provider and the satellite TV company are discussing a cash-and-stock deal, the sources told the Journal. (link.reuters.com/zuf39v)

DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination following a recent takeover approach, Reuters reported last week.

AT&T declined to comment, while DirecTV representatives were not immediately available for comment.