AT&T to strike deal with DirecTV in as soon as two weeks - WSJ
#Funds News
May 12, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T to strike deal with DirecTV in as soon as two weeks - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc is expected to strike a deal with DirecTV in as early as two weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

The mobile services provider and the satellite TV company are discussing a cash-and-stock deal, the sources told the Journal. (link.reuters.com/zuf39v)

DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination following a recent takeover approach, Reuters reported last week.

AT&T declined to comment, while DirecTV representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and Marina Lopes and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
