AT&T, DirecTv extend "termination date" for second time
June 29, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T, DirecTv extend "termination date" for second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. telecom company, said it has extended the “termination date” of the merger agreement with satellite TV provider DirecTV for “a short period of time”, the second time in two months.

AT&T said in a regulatory filing on Monday that the extension is aimed at obtaining final regulatory approval for the merger. (1.usa.gov/1IHzVJa)

AT&T in May last year offered to buy DirecTV to create the largest U.S. pay TV company. The deal highlights AT&T’s pressing need for fresh avenues of growth beyond the maturing U.S. cellular business, which has become increasingly competitive. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

