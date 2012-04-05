FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DIRECTV, Tribune reach agreement, channels restored
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-DIRECTV, Tribune reach agreement, channels restored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - DirecTV has settled its dispute with Tribune Broadcasting Co and agreed to a five-year retransmission deal for all 23 of Tribune’s local stations and WGN America, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tribune said their locals signals and those of WGN America were restored to DirecTV customers on Wednesday.

More than 5 million DirecTV customers in 19 cities were cut off from Tribune’s stations on Saturday after the two companies failed to reach an agreement over carrier fees.

On Monday, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission saying Tribune had reneged on an agreement in principle that was reached after months of negotiations.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.