DirecTV profit up; adds fewer US subs than expected

May 8 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV’s profit and revenue rose in the first quarter but it added fewer subscribers in the United States than Wall Street expected.

DirecTV added 81,000 new subscribers in the U.S. in the quarter, missing analysts’ average forecast of 92,000, according to StreetAccount data. In Latin America, it added 593,000 new subscribers, which beat analysts’ estimates of 543,000.

Net income rose to $731 million, or $1.07 per share, from $674 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

DirecTV’s revenue rose 12 percent to $7.05 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates of $7.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.