FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DirecTV profit up; adds fewer US subs than expected
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

DirecTV profit up; adds fewer US subs than expected

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV’s profit and revenue rose in the first quarter but it added fewer subscribers in the United States than Wall Street expected.

DirecTV added 81,000 new subscribers in the U.S. in the quarter, missing analysts’ average forecast of 92,000, according to StreetAccount data. In Latin America, it added 593,000 new subscribers, which beat analysts’ estimates of 543,000.

Net income rose to $731 million, or $1.07 per share, from $674 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

DirecTV’s revenue rose 12 percent to $7.05 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates of $7.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.