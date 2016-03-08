FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

DirecTV says multiple channels facing audio, video loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - DirecTV, the satellite TV provider owned by No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc, said multiple national channels were experiencing loss of audio and video.

“We’re working to restore your service,” the company tweeted through its Twitter handle @DIRECTVService. (bit.ly/1UQtvkI)

AT&T bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion last year, making it the world’s No. 1 pay-TV operator with 45 million video subscribers, including Mexico and Latin America, at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

