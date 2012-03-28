UPDATE 1-Citigroup raises DirecTV to buy on LatAm growth

* Raises to “buy” from “neutral”

* Raises price target to $59 from $48

March 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup raised its rating on DirecTV to “buy,” saying the satellite TV company’s rapidly growing Latin American business is being undervalued by the market.

The tepid free cash flow at its Latin American operations has raised caution among investors, leading them to undervalue the business, the brokerage said. The largest satellite TV provider in the United States has a strong free cash flow from its slower-growing U.S. business.

Analyst Jason Bazinet said the Latin American business is being undervalued by about $13 a share. Ascribing a value of $47 per share for the company’s domestic operations, Bazinet raised his price target on the stock to $59 from $48.

DirecTV shares had closed at $48.20 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The analyst said he expects the company to take advantage of the undervaluation through share buybacks.

Last month, the company said it added fewer U.S. subscribers than anticipated in the fourth quarter, but added more than expected in Latin America, as it pushed further into Brazil and Mexico, its hottest growth markets.

In Latin America, the company added 590,000 subscribers in the last quarter, which beat analysts’ forecasts of 528,0000, according to StreetAccount data. The company said demand in Brazil was strong, as well as in Argentina and Venezuela.