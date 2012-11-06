FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-DirecTV adds fewer Q3 subscribers than expected
November 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-DirecTV adds fewer Q3 subscribers than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third sentence to show that DirecTV lost subscribers in the second quarter and not the first quarter)

By Liana B. Baker

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV’s profit and revenue rose in the third quarter, but it added fewer subscribers in the United States than analysts had expected.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, DirecTV added 67,000 subscribers. Analysts on average had forecast 105,000 additions, according to StreetAccount. The latest results follow the company’s first-ever quarterly loss of U.S. subscribers, which occurred in the second quarter.

In Latin America, it added 543,000 new subscribers, which fell short of analysts’ estimates of 575,000 subscribers.

Net income rose to $565 million, or 90 cents per share, compared with $516 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. DirecTV’s revenue rose 8 percent to $7.42 billion. Analysts had projected revenue of $7.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

