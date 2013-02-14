FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DirecTV's fourth-quarter profit, revenue rises
February 14, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

DirecTV's fourth-quarter profit, revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV on Thursday said its profit and revenue rose in the fourth quarter after it added 103,000 net subscribers.

Net income attributable to DirecTV rose to $942 million, or $1.55 per share, compared with $718 million, or $1.02 per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $8.05 billion. Analysts were expecting $8.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the United States, it added 103,000 net subscribers. In Latin America, the greatest driver of its business, it added 658,000 NET subscribers.

The company also authorized a new $4 billion stock repurchase program.

In December, DirecTV Group said its service fees will rise an average 4.5 percent in February due to increasing programming costs.

