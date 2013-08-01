FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DirecTV U.S. subscriber losses greater than expected
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

DirecTV U.S. subscriber losses greater than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV missed second-quarter earnings estimates as it lost more customers than expected in the United States and added fewer than expected in its Latin American unit.

The company reported on Thursday that net income attributable to DirecTV was $660 million, or $1.18 per share, down from $711 billion, or $1.09 share, a year ago. Analysts’ average forecast was $1.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $7.7 billion.

Analysts on average expected U.S. DirecTV to lose a net 69,500 U.S. subscribers in the quarter, according to StreetAccount, but the losses totaled 84,000.

In Latin America, the greatest driver of its business, it added just 165,000 subscribers, while StreetAccount was looking for 431,900.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
