FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DirecTV loses more U.S. subscribers than expected
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

DirecTV loses more U.S. subscribers than expected

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV’s profit and revenue rose in the second quarter but it lost more subscribers in the United States than analysts had expected.

For the three months ended June 30, DirecTV lost 52,000 subscribers. Analysts on average had forecast a loss of 36,000, according to StreetAccount data.

In Latin America, it added 645,000 new subscribers, which beat analysts’ estimates of 549,000 subscribers.

Net income rose to $711 million, or $1.09 per share, from $701 million, or 91 cents a share, a year earlier. DirecTV’s revenue rose 9 percent to $7.2 billion. Analysts had projected revenue of $7.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.