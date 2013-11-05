DirecTV adds U.S. subscribers in third quarter

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV added more customers than expected in the United States in the third quarter but missed subscriber estimates in Latin America, its largest growth area.

The company reported on Tuesday that quarterly net income attributable to DirecTV was $699 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $565 million, or 90 cents share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $7.88 billion, narrowly beating analyst estimates of $7.84 billion.

DirecTV added 139,000 net subscribers in the United States, nearly double the gain of 70,000 customers analysts expected the company to add in the quarter, according to StreetAccount.

In Latin America, it added 260,000 subscribers, while StreetAccount was looking for 371,900.