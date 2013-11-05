FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DirecTV adds U.S. subscribers in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

DirecTV adds U.S. subscribers in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV added more customers than expected in the United States in the third quarter but missed subscriber estimates in Latin America, its largest growth area.

The company reported on Tuesday that quarterly net income attributable to DirecTV was $699 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $565 million, or 90 cents share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $7.88 billion, narrowly beating analyst estimates of $7.84 billion.

DirecTV added 139,000 net subscribers in the United States, nearly double the gain of 70,000 customers analysts expected the company to add in the quarter, according to StreetAccount.

In Latin America, it added 260,000 subscribers, while StreetAccount was looking for 371,900.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.