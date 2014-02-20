DirecTV adds fewer U.S. subscribers in fourth quarter

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV added fewer customers in the United States and Latin America, its largest growth area, in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $810 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $942 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $8.59 billion.

U.S. net subscriber additions fell to 93,000 from 103,000 a year earlier, while new customers in Latin America dropped to 231,000 from 658,000.