FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DirecTV adds fewer U.S. subscribers in 1st-qtr
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

DirecTV adds fewer U.S. subscribers in 1st-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV provider, reported fewer net customer additions in the United States in the first quarter due to a rise in disconnections.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $561 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $690 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.86 billion, just short of the average analyst estimate of $7.91 billion.

U.S. net subscriber additions fell to 12,000. Analysts were expecting net additions of 14,000, according to market research firm StreetAccount. (Reporting by Liana Baker and Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.