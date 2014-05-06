DirecTV adds fewer U.S. subscribers in 1st-qtr

May 6 (Reuters) - DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV provider, reported fewer net customer additions in the United States in the first quarter due to a rise in disconnections.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $561 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $690 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.86 billion, just short of the average analyst estimate of $7.91 billion.

U.S. net subscriber additions fell to 12,000. Analysts were expecting net additions of 14,000, according to market research firm StreetAccount. (Reporting by Liana Baker and Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)