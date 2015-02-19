FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DirecTV revenue rises 3.8 pct
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

DirecTV revenue rises 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV company, posted a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more in the United States and added more subscribers there than expected.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $778 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $810 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.92 billion from $8.59 billion.

Average revenue per user in the United States rose to $117.30 from $111.74 a year earlier.

U.S. net subscriber additions jumped to 149,000 from 93,000 a year earlier, DirecTV said on Thursday.

Analysts expected net additions of 56,000, according to market research firm StreetAccount. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

