FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DirecTV to resume hosting The Weather Channel from Wednesday
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

DirecTV to resume hosting The Weather Channel from Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV said on Tuesday that it would resume airing The Weather Channel from Wednesday, ending a nearly three-month dispute.

The Weather Company, the channel’s parent, said on Jan. 14 that the channel would no longer be available on DirecTV, blaming the company for failing to agree to a market-based carriage deal.

Under the new agreement, the channel agreed to cut reality programming by half on weekdays, the two companies said.

DirecTV customers will now be able to view instant local weather and watch the channel’s video-programming on multiple devices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.