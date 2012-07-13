DirecTV adds Disney Jr channel amid Nickelodeon, MTV blackout

July 13 (Reuters) - DirecTV Group, the largest U.S. satellite TV provider, said it would add the Disney Junior channel for younger children, even as the blackout of Viacom Inc-owned channels including Nickelodeon and Nick Jr continues for a third day.

The addition of the new channel from Walt Disney Co had been in the works for a while, said a person familiar with the matter, but was brought forward as it became clear the Viacom dispute was set to run on.

“Given the unsurpassed quality of Disney Junior’s family-friendly programming, there’s no reason to watch anything else,” said DirecTV spokesman Robert Mercer in an emailed statement.

Twenty-five Viacom-owned channels -- including MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon -- have been off air for DirecTV’s 20 million subscribers since midnight on Wednesday due to a programming fee contract dispute.

Both companies said talks are ongoing.

Disney started rolling out the Disney Junior channel with major distributors this year including Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc as it goes after the lucrative market segment for 2-to-7-year-olds, which has been dominated by the Nickelodeon channels.

Disney said the new channel is now available in 55 million U.S. households.