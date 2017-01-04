FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Insurers paid out $50 bln for natural disasters in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 8 months ago

Insurers paid out $50 bln for natural disasters in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Insurers paid out around $50 billion for natural disaster claims last year, reinsurer Munich Re said on Wednesday, while another $125 billion of losses were uninsured.

It was the costliest twelve months for natural catastrophe losses in the last four years, the world's largest reinsurer said in its annual review of natural catastrophes.

The insured damage last year was above both the $27 billion registered in 2015 and the 10-year average of $45.1 billion, Munich Re said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.