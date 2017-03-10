NEW ORLEANS, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - What do
you do if you are a disaster manager in a coastal city when a
powerful earthquake hits offshore?
You start tweeting life-saving updates and safety
information to the public, alert your volunteers via SMS and set
up a helpline.
You host a conference call for rescue workers using
open-source tools and provide them with access to key documents
via an online file-sharing service before reaching out to
emergency accommodation providers through lodgings websites.
At a conference on resilience in New Orleans this week,
technology companies outlined the increasingly sophisticated
tools they are offering - on an altruistic basis - to help
people cope better when disasters strike.
They are also collaborating to advance the speed and
efficacy with which those tools can be deployed, said Kellie
Bentz, head of global disaster response and relief for online
accommodation marketplace Airbnb.
"In this space, we don't believe there is any room for
competition - we should all be working together; there is just
too much to do," she said.
Tech firms, including Google and Facebook, have "a very
informal charter" to talk to each other so they can work better
with governments and aid groups, she added.
And it's not just in natural disasters like earthquakes and
floods that tech companies are offering help.
HELPING PEOPLE IN NEED
Later this year Airbnb plans to launch a new community of
socially minded hosts that want to put up - for free - people in
need, from refugees to aid workers and the homeless, said Bentz.
The company already enables its 3 million hosts to offer
shelter to people hit by emergencies and those who assist them -
a service that has been activated in some 55 disasters globally
since 2013, with more than 2,000 nights' accommodation donated.
Cloud communications platform Twilio.org, meanwhile, is
partnering with the International Rescue Committee charity so
that refugees in Greece can find out the date of their asylum
appointment in their own language via a phone-based voice
response system.
Tom Tarantino, Twitter's public policy manager, said the
company aims to "weaponise Twitter in a disaster" by helping
users make the most of different features - from dedicated
hashtags to Twitter handle lists, adverts and live video - to
get vital information to those affected as quickly as possible.
If communications go down or are overloaded in a disaster,
an SMS version of Twitter can be activated, or Twilio can use
its connections to find out which data networks are still on and
figure out when others will be up and running, the experts said.
Yet while these companies are seeking innovative ways to
assist in disasters, they acknowledged technology cannot always
substitute for human support, and some of those affected may be
reluctant to try out new things in tough circumstances.
To overcome this issue, Airbnb sends employees and
volunteers to disaster zones to help people use the online
platform, Bentz said.
"Not all digital solutions are right to solve human
problems," said Erika Murdock Balbuena, head of strategic
initiatives with Twilio.org.
In a crisis, people may not want to have to sign up for
something on a web page but just be reassured they will have a
safe place to sleep, she added.
DIGITAL ILLITERACY
In a separate discussion at the conference, government
officials highlighted the difficulties of using vast amounts of
information pouring in via social media to make good decisions.
"From an emergency management perspective, it's a huge
mess," said Sara Estes White, deputy chief information officer
for New Orleans. "How do you take it and make it useful?"
Mark Dix of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration said agencies must become "clever in how we
manipulate, use, sort and filter that data" to answer the right
questions.
Software has been developed that can mine tweets and other
crowd-sourced reports from crisis zones to find out what is
happening where - from mapping floods in Jakarta to identifying
relief needs after Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012.
But some vulnerable groups - often the elderly or the
poorest families - cannot use the internet, experts cautioned.
In New Orleans, which was battered by Hurricane Katrina in
2005, around two-thirds of the lowest-income groups do not have
access to the internet, said Estes White.
When the east of the city was hit by a tornado this
February, very little was posted on social media, she noted.
"Digital literacy is a significant challenge that isn't
being truly addressed," she said.
A representative of United Way 211, a service that helps
people across North America find local resources, said when
floods hit Louisiana last year, there was still a need to knock
on doors and hand out printed information about getting aid.
Estes White said offline information remained essential to
piece together a full picture of the situation on the ground and
reach all those in need.
"I would caution against thinking that social media is a
total solution," she said.
