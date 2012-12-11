FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN emergency fund gains $384 million in pledges
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

UN emergency fund gains $384 million in pledges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - United Nations member states pledged $384 million on Tuesday to an emergency fund that will allow the world body to respond quickly to natural disasters and other crises in 2013, U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos said.

The U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which was created so cash could be given out quickly after a disaster without aid agencies having to wait for donations to roll in, has raised more than $2.8 billion since it was launched in 2006.

“CERF is not just an acronym for a multi-million dollar fund,” said U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. “When floods wash away homes and hope, when wars tear apart schools and hospitals, when drought destroys crops and prospects, CERF reminds the victims they are not alone.”

So far in 2012 the fund has allocated $465 million for humanitarian aid in 49 countries, including Myanmar, South Sudan, Syria, North Korea, Haiti and Pakistan.

Some money was also used to help Haiti and Cuba recover from Hurricane Sandy, which killed 69 people in the Caribbean before slamming into the U.S. east coast and killing more than 130 people, Amos said.

“The rapid and flexible support offered by the CERF makes it a central pillar of the U.N. humanitarian response,” Amos said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.