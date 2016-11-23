FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Israel's Discount Investment to get year-end boost with Adama sale
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's Discount Investment to get year-end boost with Adama sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Discount Investment Corp said it will post an 887 million shekel ($230 million) profit at the end of the year and an increased shareholder's equity of about 1.1 billion shekels after completing the sale of Adama.

* Discount Investment on Wednesday said it had completed the sale of its 40 percent stake in crop protection maker Adama to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), which already held 60 percent.

* The company said it received upon completion of the deal $230 million in cash.

* Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, the controlling shareholder in Discount Investment's parent company IDB Development Corp, said: "There is no doubt that IDB the day after the Adama deal is stronger."

* ($1 = 3.8556 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.