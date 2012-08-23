FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Discount to write down Super-Sol stake
August 23, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Israel's Discount to write down Super-Sol stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp will write down 188 million shekels ($47 million) in the second quarter due to a decline in the value of its stake in retailer Super-Sol.

Discount owns 46 percent of Super-Sol, Israel’s largest supermarket chain.

It noted that an independent audit showed a difference of 188 million shekels between Super-Sol’s actual value and its book value.

Earlier this month, Super-Sol reported a more than 50 percent fall in second-quarter profit to 36 million shekels.

($1 = 4.00 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer

