Discover to refund consumers $200 million over marketing tactics
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Discover to refund consumers $200 million over marketing tactics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday ordered Discover Bank to pay a $200 million consumer refund for what the regulators described as “deceptive marketing” tactics.

The regulators also ordered Discover, a unit of Discover Financial Services, to pay a $14 million civil penalty for allegedly misleading consumers into paying for credit card “add-on” products, according to a joint order.

Discover neither admitted nor denied the allegations, according to the order.

On Friday, the banking and payment services company’s chairman and chief executive, David Nelms, said in a statement that his company remains “committed to marketing our products responsibly.”

