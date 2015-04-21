FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discover Financial's quarterly profit falls 7 pct
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Discover Financial's quarterly profit falls 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services Inc reported a 7.3 percent fall in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The company increased provision for loan losses by about 43 percent to $390 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $573 million, or $1.28 per share, from $618 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose about 4.5 percent to $2.17 billion. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

