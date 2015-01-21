FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discover Financial profit falls 33 pct on higher loan reserves
January 21, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Discover Financial profit falls 33 pct on higher loan reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services Inc reported a 33 percent drop in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The company’s net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $392 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $588 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, fell 4.3 percent to $2.04 billion.

Discover increased its provision for loan losses by 29 percent to $457 million. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

