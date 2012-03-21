FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discover Financial posts higher profit
March 21, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

Discover Financial posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services posted a higher quarterly profit, as more Americans used the company’s credit cards and fewer defaulted on their debts.

For the first quarter, the credit card lender and payment processing network, earned $624 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with $459 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.

Credit card loans grew $1.6 billion to $45.9 billion in the quarter.

Like American Express, Discover lends directly to consumers and also competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to process transactions for banks.

Transaction volume for the payment services segment grew 8 percent to $46.7 billion.

Shares of the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company closed at $31.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

