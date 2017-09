Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit card company Discover Financial Services reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover future defaults.

Net profit fell to $593 million, or $1.20 per share, in the third quarter, from $637 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3 percent to $2.06 billion.