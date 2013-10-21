FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Discover Financial profit misses as provisions rise
October 21, 2013

UPDATE 1-Discover Financial profit misses as provisions rise

* Third-quarter earnings $1.20/share vs est $1.21

* Revenue rises 3 percent to $2.06 billion

* Provisions for loan losses up at $333 mln vs $136 mln last year

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services reported a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit that narrowly missed Wall Street estimates as the credit card company put aside more money to cover defaults.

Discover shares fell more than 5 percent in extended trading.

The payment processing network set aside $333 million to cover future bad debt, up from $136 million a year earlier.

Credit card loans rose 4 percent to $50.4 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Delinquencies over 30 days fell to 1.67 percent from 1.83 percent.

Net profit fell to $593 million, or $1.20 per share, in the third quarter, from $637 million, or $1.24 per share.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3 percent to $2.06 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have risen about 7 percent this month, fell to $51.06 in trading after the bell after closing at $53.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

