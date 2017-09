July 23 (Reuters) - Credit card company Discover Financial Services reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as loan growth and lower interest expense boosted net interest income.

Net profit rose to $602 million, or $1.20 per share, in the second quarter, from $525 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9 percent to $2.04 billion.