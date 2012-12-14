FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Discovery to buy ProSiebenSat's Nordic TV channels for $1.7 bln
December 14, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Discovery to buy ProSiebenSat's Nordic TV channels for $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Discovery is buying ProSiebenSat’s Nordic TV channels, not ProSiebenSat)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc agreed to buy ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG’s Nordic television channels for about $1.7 billion.

The deal includes 12 television networks in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, among other assets.

Discovery, whose cable networks include Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet, also said it will take 20 percent equity stakes in French television group TF1’s Eurosport Group and four pay-TV channels in France. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

