BRIEF-Discovery to acquire remaining 25 pct stake in Prudential Health
November 10, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Discovery to acquire remaining 25 pct stake in Prudential Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd

* Agreement to acquire remaining 25 pct stake in Prudential Health Holdings Limited

* Agreement will see discovery taking ownership of Prudential’s 25 pct stake in joint venture

* Acquisition is strategically consistent with Discovery’s ambition to have full ownership of underlying insurance entities in UK

* Business generates 4.5 billion pounds of annual revenue, with EPS growth of 26 pct per annum compounded since 2000

* Financially, UK operations is targeting 1 billion pounds of earned premiums and 200 million pounds of new business over next 5 years

* Discovery anticipates funding acquisition through a combination of internal resources and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [DSYJ.J PRU.L]

