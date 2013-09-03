FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Discovery H1 earnings rise 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Discovery H1 earnings rise 19 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* New business grows 15 pct

* Insurance premium revenue rises 21 pct

* Shares gain (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Discovery Holdings , South Africa’s largest health insurer, posted a 19 percent rise in full-year earnings on Tuesday after writing new business.

Discovery said diluted normalised headline earnings per share totalled 496 cents in the year to end-June, compared with 416.9 cents a year earlier.

Discovery had guided normalised earnings would rise by as much as 25 percent. Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate had anticipated growth of 20 percent to 502 cents.

Normalised earnings exclude certain one-off items.

Discovery, which offers health, life and car insurance, said insurance premium revenue rose 21 percent to 17.89 billion rand ($1.75 billion) while reinsurance losses widened 27 percent. It expanded new business by 15 percent to 10.8 billion rand.

South Africa’s third-largest insurer by market cap declared a dividend of 124.5 cents per share. Analysts had expected a 128 cents per share payout.

The company said its Vitality scheme, which rewards medical insurance members for leading healthier lifestyles, made 1.96 billion rand, up 22 percent from a year ago.

Discovery, which has operations in the United Kingdom, said it would increase its stake in China’s Ping An Health by another 5 percent for 82.2 million yuan ($13.43 million) subject to regulatory approvals.

It also plans to spend a further 352 million rand acquiring a 25 percent stake in Discovery Insure from Hollard.

Shares of Discovery added over 3 percent in early trade, bringing total gains to nearly 40 percent so far this year, in comparison, Johannesburg’s All-share index is up 9 percent this year. ($1 = 10.2275 South African rand) ($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.