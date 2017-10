JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd : * Says normalised profit from operations up 21%: R1 973 million * Says H1 normalised headline earnings up 20%: R1 349 million * Says net insurance premium revenue rises to 7,422 million rand from 6,374

million * Says diluted normalised headline EPS up 19 percent to 241.1 cents from 202.7

19 * Declares an interim gross cash dividend of 431,23288 cents (366,54795 cents

net of dividend withholding tax)