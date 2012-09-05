FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery says normalised headline earnings up 14%
September 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Discovery says normalised headline earnings up 14%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Discovery Holdings Ltd : * Says normalised headline earnings R2 316 million up 14% * Says new business annualised premium income R9 328 million up 24% * Says diluted normalised headline earnings per share 416.9 cents from 365.5 * Says insurance premium revenue R14 691 million versus 12 486 * Says work done over past FY positions it strongly for continued growth and

profitability into the future * Says operating profit up 21% to R3.4 billion * Says gross inflows under management increased 14% * Says embedded value per share at R54.56 versus R48.45

