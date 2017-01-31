Discovery reaches deal with Sky, ending blackout threat

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast on Sky's Platform.

Discovery Networks UK had said last week that a price dispute was blocking a deal with Sky, raising the possibility of a blackout of Discovery's programming.

"We have been in a business relationship with Sky for 20 years and we are glad that will continue," Discovery Networks UK said in a deal.

The deal also includes Discovery's four pay-TV channels in Germany, the company also added.