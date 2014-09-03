FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S.Africa's Discovery FY normalised headline earnings rise 24 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Discovery FY normalised headline earnings rise 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd :

* FY normalised headline earnings up 24 pct to R3,457 million

* FY embedded value up 21 pct to R43.1 billion

* FY normalised profit from operations up 23 pct to R4,976 million

* Period saw new business grow 15 pct to R12,196 million

* Discovery health’s operating profit increased 10 pct to R1,854 million

* FY net insurance premium revenue R20.91 billion

* Final gross cash dividend of 78.0 cents per ordinary share

* After year-end there was a credit event reported for African bank investments limited

* Co is only effected by credit event through indirect money market, equity unit trust investments, exposure for shareholders is immaterial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.