South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.

Viljoen joins the company as it moves closer to establishing a banking presence in South Africa.

Viljoen will take up his new role at Discovery in May, the company said in a statement. He had been CFO at Alexander Forbes since 2007 and also served as its interim CEO for a short period last year.

“Deon brings tremendous experience to this role, and will add value to the Discovery team,” the company said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Keith Weir)