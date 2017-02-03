FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
February 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 8 months ago

South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.

Viljoen joins the company as it moves closer to establishing a banking presence in South Africa.

Viljoen will take up his new role at Discovery in May, the company said in a statement. He had been CFO at Alexander Forbes since 2007 and also served as its interim CEO for a short period last year.

“Deon brings tremendous experience to this role, and will add value to the Discovery team,” the company said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Keith Weir)

