Twenty-First Century Fox held takeover talks with Discovery - media
February 23, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Twenty-First Century Fox held takeover talks with Discovery - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has held preliminary takeover talks with Discovery Communications Inc with a view to creating a $100 billion entertainment giant, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

Senior executives from both companies met about two weeks ago to discuss a potential takeover bid, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources close to the situation.

The discussions were “nascent”, and there was no guarantee that a formal offer would be made or that discussions have continued, it said.

Discovery and Fox were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

