July 30 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc’s revenue and profit rose in the second quarter, as it posted higher revenue in U.S. advertising and at its international network.

The media company said on Tuesday that revenue rose 30 percent to $1.47 billion. Analysts had expected $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income rose to $300 million, or 82 cents per share, compared with $293 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier.