FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Discovery posts higher Q1 results, sees revs above view
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Discovery posts higher Q1 results, sees revs above view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc posted higher revenue and profit in the first quarter as its cable television networks grabbed better U.S. and international ratings, and forecast annual revenue above estimates.

The owner of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet cable networks said on Tuesday that revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.156 billion. Analysts expected $1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income increased to $231 million, or 63 cents per share, from $221 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago. It missed Wall Street estimates by a penny.

Advertising revenue at its U.S. networks rose 8.2 percent to $356 million. Its U.S. distribution revenue fell 8.6 percent to $308 million.

International networks revenue increased 17 percent to $444 million as it boosted both advertising and distribution sales. The company said it increased subscribers in Latin America.

The company expects revenue this year to be in the range of $5.575 billion to $5.70 billion, which would be higher than the $5.458 billion that analysts expect, on average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.