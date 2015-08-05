FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discovery Communications revenue rises on distribution growth
August 5, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Discovery Communications revenue rises on distribution growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in distribution revenue.

However, net income available to the company fell to $286 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $379 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.65 billion from $1.61 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

